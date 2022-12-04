BLACKSBURG, VA – Make that four losses in a row for once-top ranked North Carolina, as the Tar Heels fell 80-72 to Virginia Tech on Sunday at Cassell Coliseum.

Carolina led for just 1:26 of the game, four days after leading for only 1:48 in a loss at Indiana. For all that went wrong for the Tar Heels – rebounding, perimeter shooting, limited ball awareness, and interior defense – they were still in position to complete a stunning comeback after being 18 points down in the second half.

Virginia Tech took a 57-39 lead with 12:38 remaining, but the Tar Heels stepped up their defense and gained one of the best stretches of offensive flow in some time. A 12-2 spurt was part of a 19-8 run, which was part of a 25-10 run culminating with a Caleb Love steal and layup.

He was fouled but missed the free throw, which would have cut the Hokies’ lead to two, but it remained 67-64.

Carolina got no closer in losing for the fourth time in the last 10 days.

North Carolina was without Preseason ACC Player of the Year Armando Bacot, who suffered a right shoulder contusion in the loss at Indiana on Wednesday night, and reserve guard D’Marco Dunn, who broke a bone in his left hand in practice Sunday.

UNC was ranked No. 1 this time a week ago, and when the new poll comes out Monday, it will not be there.

The Tar Heels dropped to 5-4 overall and 0-1 in the ACC, while the Hokies improved to 8-1 and 1-0.

Here are 5 Takeaways from UNC’s loss to Virginia Tech: