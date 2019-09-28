5 Takeaways From UNC's Loss To Clemson
CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina just missed upsetting No. 1 Clemson on Saturday at Kenan Stadium, falling 21-20 after failing to convert a two-point conversion with 1:16 left in the game.The Tar Heels...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news