News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-11 20:33:34 -0600') }} basketball Edit

5 Takeaways From UNC's Loss To Clemson

North Carolina finally lost at home to Clemson on Saturday, and here are 5 taleaways from why the Tar Heels lost.
North Carolina finally lost at home to Clemson on Saturday, and here are 5 taleaways from why the Tar Heels lost. (Jenna Miller, THI)
Andrew Jones • TarHeelIllustrated
Publisher

CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina led Clemson for nearly 40 minutes on Saturday, but still found a way to lose to the Tigers, 79-76, in overtime at the Smith Center, an historic defeat as UNC lost at ho...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}