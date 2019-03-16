Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-16 02:09:32 -0500') }} basketball Edit

5 Takeaways From UNC's Loss To Duke

Bqx3ufuscozdclu4dpyw
Carolina's perimeter shooting is one of our 5 Takeaways from the Tar Heels' loss to Duke on Friday night.
Jenna Miller, THI
Andrew Jones • TarHeelIllustrated.com
Publisher

CHARLOTTE – North Carolina’s run in the semifinals of the ACC Tournament ended Friday night with a 74-73 loss to Duke at Spectrum Center on a night that could have very easily gone UNC’s way.The Ta...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}