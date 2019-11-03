News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-03 00:36:51 -0500') }} football Edit

5 Takeaways From UNC's Loss To Virginia

THI takes a look at five of the many takeaways from the Tar Heels' 38=31 loss at home to Virginia on Saturday night.
THI takes a look at five of the many takeaways from the Tar Heels' 38=31 loss at home to Virginia on Saturday night. (Jaob Turner, THIc)
Andrew Jones • TarHeelIllustrated
Publisher

CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina’s quest for the Coastal Division title in the ACC likely came to an end with a 38-31 loss to Virginia on Saturday night at Kenan Stadium.The Tar Heels had a big offensi...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}