News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-15 19:19:29 -0600') }} football Edit

5 Takeaways From UNC's Loss To Wofford

Andrew Jones • TarHeelIllustrated
Publisher

CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina dropped its third consecutive game Sunday, as Wofford left Carmichael Arena with a 68-64 victory, as the Tar Heels tried to manage without Cole Anthony or Leaky Black a...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}