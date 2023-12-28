CHARLOTTE – Minus 12 starters from its season opener in this very stadium, North Carolina wobbled its way to a 30-10 loss to West Virginia on Wednesday night in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl at Bank of America Stadium.

The Mountaineers scored on a 75-yard pass play on the first offensive snap of the game, and even though the score remained close for a while, and UNC’s defense had a nice stretch, the game never carried the look that a different outcome was possible.

The game was a microcosm of what went wrong over the second half of the season, in which the Tar Heels lost five of their last six games versus Power 5 teams. In fact, the lone victory on that stretch was at home in double-overtime over a Duke team playing a third-string true freshman quarterback.

Redshirt freshman Conner Harrell started at quarterback for the Tar Heels, completing 18 of 27 pass attempts for 199 yards, no scores, and two interceptions.

UNC closed its season 8-5 while the Mountaineers are 9-4.

Here are some noteworthy takeaways from Carolina’s loss to WVU: