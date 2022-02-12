CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina exploded out of the gate and cruised to a 94-74 victory over Florida State on Saturday afternoon at the Smith Center.

The Tar Heels scored the first 18 points of the game and never looked back, leading by as many as 38 points a few times in the first half, and by a 62-24 score at halftime.

UNC was efficient and effective in all aspects of the game over the first 20 minutes which included the bench contributing 13 points.