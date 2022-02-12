5 Takeaways From UNC's Romp Over Florida State
CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina exploded out of the gate and cruised to a 94-74 victory over Florida State on Saturday afternoon at the Smith Center.
The Tar Heels scored the first 18 points of the game and never looked back, leading by as many as 38 points a few times in the first half, and by a 62-24 score at halftime.
UNC was efficient and effective in all aspects of the game over the first 20 minutes which included the bench contributing 13 points.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news