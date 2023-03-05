CHAPEL HILL – In its biggest game of the season, North Carolina couldn’t throw the ball into the ocean Saturday night versus Duke at the Smith Center, and as a result, the Tar Heels lost to the Blue Devils 62-57.

It was much more than just not making shots that did in Hubert Davis’ team. It was the manner the Heels got those shots, an unfortunate stretch of defense late in the game, and that Carolina simply wasn’t physical enough to match its hated rival.

At no time was that more obvious than over the final 4:20 of the game when Duke outscored UNC 8-2. Carolina missed its last seven field goal attempts of the game, while the Devils scored enough to secure a victory.

In fact, UNC’s miserable shooting night was most present at the outset and conclusion of the second half. As noted about missing its last seven shots of the game, it also missed its first seven of the half. In between, the Heels were 8-for-16. But that wasn’t enough.

Armando Bacot and RJ Davis led UNC with 17 points each, Caleb Love chipped in 11. Thirteen Tar Heels played, but just five scored, including Pete Nance, who had just one field goal.

Carolina closes out the regular season 19-12 overall and 12-8 in the ACC. It will be the No. 7 seed in the ACC Tournament and begin play Wednesday night at 7 PM versus either Boston College or Louisville. Duke is 23-8 and 13-7.

Here are 5 Takeaways from Carolina’s loss to Duke: