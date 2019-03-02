Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-02 21:39:56 -0600') }} basketball Edit

5 Takeaways From UNC's Victory At Clemson

Bqaxjp9wyyiohvtnsnuc
Coby White's second straight big game is one of our 5 Takeaways from Saturday, what are the other four?
Jenna Miller, THI
Andrew Jones • TarHeelIllustrated.com
Publisher

CLEMSON, SC – North Carolina escaped Clemson on Saturday night with an 81-79 victory even though its head coach missed the second half after a vertigo incident before halftime.The Tar Heels fought ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}