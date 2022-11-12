CHAPEL HILL – To-ranked North Carolina got another scare Friday night, only this time the Tar Heels got going offensive and pulled away from College of Charleston, 102-86, at the Smith Center.

UNC trailed by seven points at halftime, and was last behind at 68-67 with 12:00 remaining, but the Heels outscored the Cougars, 35-20 the rest of the way.

The Heels were challenged by head coach Hubert Davis at halftime while trailing 50-43. Charleston shot 52.3 percent from the floor in the first half and regularly got open shots from all over the floor.