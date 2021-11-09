CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina successfully kicked off the Hubert Davis era Tuesday night with an 83-67 victory over Loyola (MD) as the Tar Heels flashed some clear positives as they begin building into the season.

UNC was led by sophomore point guard Caleb Love’s 22 points while Oklahoma transfer Brady Manek displayed the variety in his game in scoring 20 points while hitting just one three-pointer. In all, four Tar Heels scored in double figures, as Marquette transfer Dawson Garcia finished with 12 points and sophomore guard Kerwin Walton added 11.

Carolina shot 52.7 percent from the floor while the Greyhounds converted 43.6 percent of their shots.

UNC is now 1-0 and will be home Friday night to take on Brown.

Here are 5 Takeaways from UNC’s win over Loyola: