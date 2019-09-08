News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-08 01:51:46 -0500') }} football Edit

5 Takeaways From UNC's Victory Over Miami

Javonte Williams and UNC's ground game in the fourth quarter is one of our five takeaways from the Tar Heels' win Saturday night.
Javonte Williams and UNC's ground game in the fourth quarter is one of our five takeaways from the Tar Heels' win Saturday night. (Jenna Miller, THI)
Andrew Jones • TarHeelIllustrated
Publisher

CHAPEL HILL – Finding a way to win was again the storyline for North Carolina in week two of the 2019 football season.In doing so, the Tar Heels had to win a variety of sequences and elements of th...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}