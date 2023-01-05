News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2023-01-05 03:24:55 -0600') }} basketball Edit

5 Takeaways From UNC's Victory Over The Demon Deacons

Carolina shot 60 percent afterhaltime in an 88-79 win over Wake Forest, and here are 5 Takeaways from its performance.
Carolina shot 60 percent afterhaltime in an 88-79 win over Wake Forest, and here are 5 Takeaways from its performance. (Kevin Roy/THI)
Andrew Jones • TarHeelIllustrated
Publisher
@HeelIllustrated
Andrew Jones has covered sports for 26 years, including all major college & professional sports for daily newspapers & national sites. He's done radio and TV & is entering his seventh year at THI.

**************************************************************************************

Remember, for just $8.33 a month, YOU CAN BE A TAR HEELS INSIDER, TOO!!!

***************************************************************************************

CHAPEL HILL – Center stage for North Carolina on Wednesday night at Smith Center were a couple of unlikely stars for the night.

One was graduate Leaky Back, who has certainly had his share of big moments and evenings, and the other was freshman guard Seth Trimble, who hadn’t until now.

Black scored a career-high 18 points, including 14 in the first half as his team was adjusting to not having the services of Pete Nance, and Trimble scored a career-high 11 points, all after halftime, as the Tar Heels defeated Wake Forest 88-79.

A 6-foot-9 wing, Black converted a trio of 3-pointers not only making up for Nance leaving the game less than two minutes in, but also with Caleb Love having an off night. Then, when UNC Coach Hubert Davis opted for a three-guard lineup with 14:09 remaining in the game, it worked so well he stuck with it, and that meant Trimble was on the floor the entire time.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}