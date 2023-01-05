CHAPEL HILL – Center stage for North Carolina on Wednesday night at Smith Center were a couple of unlikely stars for the night.

One was graduate Leaky Back, who has certainly had his share of big moments and evenings, and the other was freshman guard Seth Trimble, who hadn’t until now.

Black scored a career-high 18 points, including 14 in the first half as his team was adjusting to not having the services of Pete Nance, and Trimble scored a career-high 11 points, all after halftime, as the Tar Heels defeated Wake Forest 88-79.

A 6-foot-9 wing, Black converted a trio of 3-pointers not only making up for Nance leaving the game less than two minutes in, but also with Caleb Love having an off night. Then, when UNC Coach Hubert Davis opted for a three-guard lineup with 14:09 remaining in the game, it worked so well he stuck with it, and that meant Trimble was on the floor the entire time.