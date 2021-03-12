GREENSBORO, NC – North Carolina overcame a stingy Virginia Tech defensive effort and played more to its preference in the second half in pulling away from the Hokies, 81-73, Thursday night in the quarterfinals of the 68th Annual New York Life ACC Tournament at the Greensboro Coliseum.

The Tar Heels trailed by three at halftime because they struggled running efficient post offense, and on the other end of the court allowed plenty of dribble drives by the Hokies. But the Heels flipped the rebound switch after halftime, got a huge performance from RJ Davis, and pulled away for the victory.

Davis led UNC with 19 points while Armando Bacot finished with 17 points and 13 rebounds. Day’Ron Sharpe added 10 points and Leaky Black scored all eight of his points in the second half, which included the junior wing draining a pair of three-pointers.

UNC improved to 18-9 and advanced to face Florida State in the semifinals on Friday night. The Hokies dropped to 15-6.

Here are 5 Takeaways from UNC’s win over Virginia Tech: