News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-05 21:17:37 -0500') }} football Edit

5 Takeaways From UNC's Win At Georgia Tech

Sam Howell's sensational performance is on eof our 5 Takeaways from UNC's victory Saturday at The Flats.
Sam Howell's sensational performance is on eof our 5 Takeaways from UNC's victory Saturday at The Flats. (Jacob Turner, THI)
Andrew Jones • TarHeelIllustrated
Publisher

ATLANTA – North Carolina answered Mack Brown’s challenge Saturday and in the process took home a 38-22 victory over Georgia Tech at Historic Grant Field at Bobby Dodd Stadium.The Tar Heels ended a ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}