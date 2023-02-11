CHAPEL HILL – On an afternoon in which North Carolina not only needed to win, but play well in the process, the Tar Heels did both in a 91-71 victory over Clemson at the Smith Center on Saturday, which also ended a three-game losing streak.

Carolina used a reserve-infused 11-2 run in the first half to take a lead and it never looked back. UNC’s largest lead came at 25 points with 4:22 remaining, which is its biggest lead in an ACC game thus far. The Heels also converted 15 threes, their most in an ACC game this season.

UNC forward Leaky Black finished with seven points, seven rebounds, and two assists, but he may have been the team’s most valuable player, as Black held Clemson’s best player to just two field goal attempts and three points on the day.

Caleb Love led Carolina with 23 points and five assists, following by Armando Bacot’s 19 points and 11 rebounds, and RJ Davis added 17 for a combined 59 points. It was the twelfth time the trip has combined to score 50 or more points in a game this season, with UNC’s record now 11-1 in those contests.

Carolina improved to 16-9 overall and 8-6 in the ACC. Clemson dropped to 18-7 and 10-4.

Here are 5 Takeaways from UNC’s victory over Clemson: