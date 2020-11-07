DURHAM, NC – North Carolina exploded out of the gate and cruised to a 56-24 victory over Duke on Saturday at Wallace Wade Stadium.

Carolina scored touchdowns on its first six possessions and led at one point 42-7. The Tar Heels amassed 573 total yards on the day, including a 151-yard rushing performance by Javonte Williams, who finished with four touchdowns.

Sam Howell passed for 235 yards and three touchdowns. UNC finished with five sacks, 10 tackles for a loss of yardage and forced two turnovers that led to a pair of touchdowns.

The Tar Heels improved to 5-2 on the season while Duke dropped to 2-6 overall and 1-5 in the ACC.

Here are 5 Takeaways from UNC’s win at Duke:



