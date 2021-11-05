CHAPEL HILL – The Hubert Davis era doesn’t formally start until Tuesday night, but his team got a dress rehearsal Friday night, as North Carolina rolled over Elizabeth City State, 83-55, before a crowd of around 10,000 fans at the Smith Center.

The New-look Tar Heels include three transfers, each of whom were a part of the rotation in the first half, and two of whom had productive nights.

Dawson Garcia, who came to UNC after spending a season at Marquette, led Carolina with 17 points, while Oklahoma transfer Brady Manek added 16 points along with Armando Bacot, who was third-team All-ACC last season.

In all, five Tar Heels scored in double figures, they outrebounded ECSU, 49-28, including 19-10 on the offensive glass. UNC also assisted on 18 of 25 made field goals on the night.

Here are 5 Takeaways (plus a bonus sixth) from UNC’s win over Elizabeth City State: