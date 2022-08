CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina was pushed by Florida A&M on Saturday night, but the Tar Heels closed strong, pulling away for a 56-24 victory at Kenan Stadium.

UNC led by just 35-24 entering the fourth quarter and was nearly statistically even with the Rattlers, but the Tar Heels scored touchdowns on their next three possessions securing the victory. And in the process, UNC notches an opening victory that had plenty of positives on offense, but also concerns about its rebuilt defense.