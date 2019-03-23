5 Takeaways From UNC's Win Over Iona
COLUMBUS, OH – North Carolina got a bit of a scare for 20 minutes on Friday night, but the top-seed in the Midwest Region restored order over the second 20 minutes in defeating No. 16 seed Iona. 88...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news