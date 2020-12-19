CLEVELAND, OH – North Carolina used its grit with a little bit of finesse to pull away from Kentucky for a 75-63 victory on Saturday in the CBS Sports Classic at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.

The Tar Heels wore down the Wildcats, drawing 30 fouls on the day, with four players fouling out, each of whom is 6-foot-7 or taller. In addition, the Tar Heels outscored UK 33-15 over the final 13 minutes of the game to improve to 5-2 on the season. Kentucky fell to 1-5 for the first time since the 1926-27 season.

Here are 5 Takeaways from UNC’s win over Kentucky:



