TarHeelIllustrated - 5 Takeaways From UNC's Win Over NC State

CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina used a big third quarter to pull away for a 48-21 victory over NC State on Saturday at Kenan Stadium. The Tar Heels scored a touchdown on their first possession for the fourth time in five games and statistically dominated the first half, but led just 17-7 at halftime because they failed to score any points twice inside State’s 30-yard-line, once missing a field goal. But other than that, and a late TD by the Wolfpack, the Tar Heels were in complete control of the game in pulling away for the emphatic victory. Here are 5 Takeaways from UNC win over NC State:





Opening Holes

The pass protection has been an issue at times and goodness knows it’s been chronicled here, so it’s certainly worth noting how well the offensive line has blocked opening up mammoth holes and certainly ones big enough for Javonte Williams and Michael Carter to get through. The Tar Heels are an excellent running team because Williams and Carter are terrific college backs, but the offensive line has been excellent in its run blocking while also getting some help with the receivers blocking. Even quarterback Sam Howell got into the act on a play in the first half. With that, the Tar Heels ran for 326 yards on the day, averaging 5.9 per attempts, but the tandem of Carter and Williams gobbled up 266 yards on 36 attempts, which is an average of 7.4 yards per rush. As a team, UNC had 15 runs of 10 or more yards on the day picking up chunks of 16, 11, 14, 10, 16, 13, 12, 12, 15, 24, 11, 12, 27, 19 and 16 yards. “I thought our offensive line was dominant today and, when that happens, your protection’s good,” UNC Coach Mack Brown said. Williams & Carter combined yards per game: *Vs. Syracuse: 21 attempts for 135 yards (6.4) *At Boston College: 27 attempts for 178 yards (6.6) *Vs. Virginia Tech: 37 attempts for 383 yards (10.4) *At Florida State: 35 attempts for 184 yards (5.6) *Vs. NC State: 36 attempts for 266 yards (7.5) Totals for the tandem: 156 carries for 1,146 yards, which is an average of 7.3 per attempt.

Michael Carter's big day was part of an overall outstanding afternoon by UNC's ground attack. (ACC Media)

Javonte Does It Again

Staying on Javonte Williams, he was sensational once again. The junior ran for 160 yards on 19 carries (8.4 average) and scored three more touchdowns, bringing his season total to 10 rushing TDs to go with a pair of receiving TDs. Williams ran through and over numerous would-be Wolfpack tacklers, and even one time crashed over teammate Garrett Walston before ending up in the end zone. In his last three games, Williams has run for 448 yard on 57 attempts and has scored seven touchdowns, including a 41-yard catch and run into the end zone last week at Florida State. Of course, Williams doesn't boast much so he was happy to give credit to the guys up front. "I really think it's just our connection with the o-line," he said. "We've got a really good connection with those guys. They did a great job today blocking and communicating and the coaches had a great scheme and we just did a good job executing."



Hollins Steps Up

Getting the start at cornerback for senior Patrice Rene, Ladaeson Hollins stepped up and had a terrific game. His numbers – three tackles, two PBUs - reflected how he played, but his game was just on all day. Even the pass interference call in the end zone was still a good play, just a tough break. After two straight poor games by UNC’s defense, the Tar Heels needed Hollins to play well, there was definitely pressure on him going into the game, and the 6-foot-2, 210-pound sophomore from Tampa, FL, came through. Hollins came up big in a similar situation a year ago, when he was pressed into duty in games versus Duke and Virginia. “It’s important that he played well, and we’re trying to bring Tony Grimes along,” Brown said. “We still forget he’s a senior in high school, so he played a little bit today. But, Patrice (Rene) yesterday said he wasn’t gonna be able to play and we had worked Dede Hollins some during the week and we want to get him more action. “So, I thought he did a good job today, especially with the limited amount of work he’s had. You lose Patrice today, you had some defensive backs opt out and then you have lost Storm Duck for a while, so you’re really getting thin back there. So, guys just have to step up.”

The Tar Heels have totally dominated the Wolfpack over the last two seasons. (ACC Media)

83-21

Going back to halftime between these teams last season in Raleigh, UNC has outscored the Wolfpack 83-14. Carolina blanked State 35-0 in the second half last November and then this game’s final score. UNC scored 11 touchdowns in the six quarters Not only did the Tar Heels rack up a ton of points in those six quarters, they did it amassing 578 total yards. In addition, UNC’s total yardage accumulation during this stretch: 947 yards on 123 plays, which is an average of 7.7 yards a snap. This stretch came after State had won three straight in the series and owned a 10-6 lead at halftime last year at Carter-Finley Stadium, a 14-quarter stretch in which the Heels managed just 76 points versus the Pack.



Nice Response