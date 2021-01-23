CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina opened up an early lead and held onto it the rest of the wat as the Tar Heels put forth their best overall offensive performance of the season in defeating NC State, 86-76, on Saturday afternoon at the Smith Center.

Carolina shot 54.4 percent from the floor and even scored 16 second-chance points, giving them a possession scoring rate of 55.4 percent.

Armando Bacot led UNC with 17 points while Day’Ron Sharpe added 16, Caleb Love had 15, and Anthony Harris and RJ Davis each chipped in 10 points.

UNC led 43-33 at the half, so the Tar Heels scored 43 points in both halves and have been 43-plus over its last three halves.



