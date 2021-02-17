CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina wanted a game and Northeastern obliged, and the Tar Heels also needed a win and got one in an 82-62 victory over the Huskies on Wednesday night at the Smith Center.

With a plethora of ACC games being postponed because of COVID issues, including three home games for the Tar Heels, they went looking for an opponent for this week and the Huskies from the CAA accepted the challenge. For a while, it was a test for UNC, but its overall talent and a surge from its bench were enough to help it pull away for the victory.

Four Tar Heels scored in double figures, led by Day’Ron Sharpe with 15 points, Kerwin Walton added 14, Garrison Brooks 11 and Walker Kessler totaled 10.

Northeastern led early at 8-4 before UNC went on an 18-5 run capped by a jumper from the free throw lane by Armando Bacot and a 22-13 lead. The Huskies never threatened again. UNC led 41-30 at the half and its largest lead of the night was 22 points at 71-49 with 7:19 left in the contest.

UNC improved to 13-7 overall while the Huskies dropped to 9-8.

Here are 5 Takeaways from UNC’s win over Northeastern:



