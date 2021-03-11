GREENSBORO, NC – North Carolina dominated Notre Dame in every aspect of their 101-59 ACC Tournament second round game Wednesday night at the Greensboro Coliseum.

The Tar Heels scored 50 points in both halves, which included taking a 50-36 lead at the intermission in part because the Heels grabbed 18 of their own missed shots leading to 19 points.

Five Tar Heels scored at least 14 points and nine Heels scored on the night. UNC shot 50.6 percent from the floor, including 37.5 percent (9-for-24) from three-point range. Armando Bacot led UNC with 20 points while also pulling down 13 rebounds. Walker Kessler added 16 points and eight blocked shots, Caleb Love finished with 15 points and six assists, Day’Ron Sharpe totaled 14 points, 10 rebounds, and six assists, and RJ Davis also scored 14 points.

The Tar Heels were without senior forward Garrison Brooks, though he suited up. Brooks injured his ankle one minute into Saturday’s win over Duke, and while he returned and scored 14 points on the night, he has not practiced since, Sharpe got the start in his place.

The No. 6 seed, UNC improved to 17-9 on the season and will play No. 3 seed Virginia Tech on Thursday night at 9 pm. Notre Dame fell to 11-15.

Here are 5 Takeaways from UNC’s win over Notre Dame: