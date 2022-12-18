NEW YORK – Seeking a confidence-infusing and resume-enhancing victory with just two chances left before diving into ACC play, North Carolina achieved its mission Saturday afternoon.

The Tar Heels erased an 11-point deficit with seven minutes remaining to defeat No. 23 Ohio State, 89-84, in overtime in the CBS Sports Classic at Madison Square Garden.

Carolina got a buzzer-beating turnaround jumper by Pete Nance to send the game into overtime, and then the Heels outscored the Buckeyes 10-5 to close them out and earn the needed victory.

UNC trailed by as much as 14 points in the first half, and its last lead was 14-12 before a 3-pointer by RJ Davis put the Tar Heels ahead 75-74 with 1:29 remaining in regulation.

Armando Bacot led UNC with 28 points and 15 rebounds, good for the 56th double-double of his career. Caleb Love added 22 points and seven assists, and RJ Davis returned to his home area to score 21 points, hand out four assists, and grab eight rebounds playing in front of 25 family members and friends.

UNC improved to 8-4 while Ohio State dropped to 7-3.

Here are 5 Takeaways from UNC’s win over Ohio State: