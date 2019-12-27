5 Takeaways From UNC's Win Over Temple
ANNAPOLIS, MD – North Carolina took care of Temple 55-13 on Friday afternoon at Navy-Marine Corps Stadium, notching its first postseason victory since 2013.The Tar Heels’ offense marched up and dow...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news