5 Takeaways From UNC's Win Over UCLA
LAS VEGAS – North Carolina ended a four-game losing streak by pulling away from UCLA in the second half in a 74-64 victory as part of the CBS Sports Classic at T-Mobile Arena.The Tar Heels used run...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news