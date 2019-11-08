5 Takeaways From UNC's Win Over UNC-Wilmington
WILMINGTON, NC – It wasn’t always pretty, but North Carolina earned a 78-62 victory over UNC-Wilmington on Friday night at Trask Coliseum.The Tar Heels had some rough patches on both ends of the co...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news