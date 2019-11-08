News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-08 22:27:46 -0600') }} basketball Edit

5 Takeaways From UNC's Win Over UNC-Wilmington

Justin Pierce's performance was one of our 5 Takeaways from UNC's win Friday, what were our other four?
Justin Pierce's performance was one of our 5 Takeaways from UNC's win Friday, what were our other four? (Jacob Turner, THI)
Andrew Jones • TarHeelIllustrated
Publisher

WILMINGTON, NC – It wasn’t always pretty, but North Carolina earned a 78-62 victory over UNC-Wilmington on Friday night at Trask Coliseum.The Tar Heels had some rough patches on both ends of the co...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}