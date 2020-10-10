CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina fans had been waiting for the Tar Heels to break out offensively, and on Saturday they got that.

But they also saw the defense completely reverse course from the first two games as it struggled most of the day trying to stop Virginia Tech. The offense, however, won out, as UNC defeated the Hokies, 56-45, at Kenan Stadium.

The Tar Heels racked up 656 total yards, the fifth most in program history and second most ever allowed by the Hokies. Plus, running backs Michael Carter (214 yards) and Javonte Williams 169 yards) shredded Virginia Tech’s defense and Sam Howell finally hit on some deep passes to the tune of a 257-yard performance.

The Hokies finished with 495 yards, which included a third quarter in which they amassed 228 yards on 25 plays.

The No. 8 Tar Heels improved to 3-0 while the No. 19 Hokies dropped to 2-1.

Here are 5 Takeaways from UNC’s win over Virginia Tech:



