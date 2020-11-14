CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina made history Saturday by notching its greatest comeback victory ever at home and with quarterback Sam Howell’s record-setting performance in a 59-53 victory over Wake Forest at Kenan Stadium.

UNC overcame a 21-point deficit late in the third quarter by scoring touchdowns on five consecutive possessions riding the arm of Howell, who passed for a school-record 550 yards and six scores.

Javonte Williams ran for 101 yards and receivers Dazz Newsome and Dyami Brown combined for 353 yards and four scores. Carolina’s defense, which was shredded for most of the first three quarters, made some adjustments and shut down the Demon Deacons long enough for the offense to win the game.

UNC improved to 6-2 while Wake dropped to 4-3.

