CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina used a strong second half to pull away from Wake Forest for a 80-73 victory on Wednesday night at the Smith Center.

The Tar Heels weren’t sharp in the first half and trailed 33-31 at halftime, but they erupted early in the second half for a 12-0 run that gave them a 10-point lead, and other than fending off a parade of 3-pointers by the Demon Deacons, the Heels were in control the rest of the way.

Caleb Love led Carolina with as season-high 20 points on 7-for-12 shooting, including hitting 2-for-3 from the perimeter. Armando Bacot added 18 points while RJ Davis (13) and Garrison Brooks (10) also scored in double figures.

UNC improved to 9-5 overall and 4-3 in the ACC while Wake dropped to 3-6 and 0-6.

