CHARLOTTE – North Carolina allowed South Carolina to explode out of the gate Thursday as the Gamecocks cruised to a 38-21 victory over the Tar Heels in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl at Bank of America Stadium.

South Carolina scored touchdowns on its first two possessions and a field goal on its third, and was never threatened by a UNC team that had a season low in total yards and converted only one first down.

UNC quarterback Sam Howell, who is expected to leave for the NFL draft but hasn’t yet announced his plans, threw a touchdown pass extending his streak to 37 straight games with a TD pass, which is every contest in which he played as a Tar Heel.

Otherwise, there was little for UNC to celebrate.

UNC finished the season at 6-7 overall and South Carolina is 7-6.

Here are 5 Takeaways from UNC’s loss to South Carolina: