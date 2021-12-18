LAS VEGAS – North Carolina fell behind Kentucky early and was never really in the game, as the Wildcats trounced the Tar Heels, 98-69, on Saturday in the CBS Sports Classic at T-Mobile Arena.

Kentucky owned leads of 17 points a few times in the first half but led by just 11 at halftime, but the Wildcats outscored UNC 38-19 over the first 11:04 of the second half to take a 30-point lead and the game was over.

UK’s largest lead of the game was 35 points with 1:20 left to play. This was UNC’s largest margin of defeat since falling 90-57 at Florida State in 2012.

UNC was led by Armando Bacot with 22 points and 10 rebounds. RJ Davis was the only other Tar Heel to score in double figures, and he finished with 10.

The Tar Heels dropped to 8-3 while UK improved to 8-2.