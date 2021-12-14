CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina turned a tie game at halftime into a comfortable victory by pulling away from Furman for a 74-61 win on Tuesday night at the Smith Center.

UNC used a 9-2 spurt to open the second half in taking a 48-41 lead and continued building its margin by going inside on offense and keeping the Paladins from getting quality looks, which was a reversal defensively from the first half when Furman shot 53.6 percent from the floor.

Dawson Garcia led the Tar Heels with 20 points while Armando Bacot added 14, Brady Manek finished with 13, and Caleb Love totaled 10.

UNC won its fifth consecutive game and improved to 8-2 on the season, while Furman dropped to 7-4.

Here are 5 Takeaways from UNC’s win over Furman: