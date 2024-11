CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina found itself trailing Elon with less than seven minutes remaining Monday night in the season openers for both teams, but then RJ Davis stepped up and led the Tar Heels to a 90-76 victory at the Smith Center.

Davis responded to Elon’s 14-0 run to take a 71-69 lead by scoring 10 of UNC’s next 16 points, as the Heels closed the game on a 21-5 run.

Afterward, we spoke with five Tar Heels about the game: