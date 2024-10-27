5 Tar Heels Discuss Their Win Over Johnson C. Smith

in other news
How It Happened: Tar Heels 41, Virginia 14
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA – For the first time in six weeks, North Carolina tasted victory on the football field Saturday.
Lubin Sees Everything About Himself and Carolina as a Fit
CHAPEL HILL – Ven-Allen Lubin had a touch of Carolina Basketball in his hoops DNA well before arriving to UNC this past
Tar Heel commits having to navigate uncertainty about Mack Brown's future
With UNC Coach Mack Brown's uncertain future, Tar Heel commits are considering how it may affect them.
Staff Pix: UNC at Virginia
Andrew While UVA has a better record, it might not be the better team. The truth is, the teams are probably even and
Blaske Making the Most of His First Season as a Starter
CHAPEL HILL - Austin Blaske was a member of the Georgia football program for four seasons from 2020-2023, winning two
CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina had its last test run before the real thing starts next week as the Tar Heels took care of Johnson C. Smith, 127-63, in an exhibition game Sunday at the Smith Center.
Seven Tar Heels scored in double figures paced by freshman Ian Jackson’s 21 points. Vanderbilt transfer Ven-Allen Lubin totaled 18 points and 12 rebounds, RJ Davis and Seth Trimble added 15 point each, Elliot Cadeau and Jalen Washington added 12 each and Cade Tyson finished with 10.
UNC opens its season Nov. 4 at home against Elon.
Here are interviews with five Tar Heels from after the game:
