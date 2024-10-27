5 Tar Heels Discuss Their Win Over Johnson C. Smith

CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina had its last test run before the real thing starts next week as the Tar Heels took care of Johnson C. Smith, 127-63, in an exhibition game Sunday at the Smith Center.

Seven Tar Heels scored in double figures paced by freshman Ian Jackson’s 21 points. Vanderbilt transfer Ven-Allen Lubin totaled 18 points and 12 rebounds, RJ Davis and Seth Trimble added 15 point each, Elliot Cadeau and Jalen Washington added 12 each and Cade Tyson finished with 10.

UNC opens its season Nov. 4 at home against Elon.

Here are interviews with five Tar Heels from after the game: