Wednesday is North Carolina’s first off day of fall camp, and it’s a good thing, too.

The Tar Heels went at a break-neck pace over the first six days, which included plenty of media access and availability. Through the first week, UNC Coach Mack Brown, offensive coordinator Phil Longo, defensive coordinator Jay Bateman, and 13 players have done interviews with the media.

Total time for those Q&A sessions so far has been three hours and 25 minutes, or more precisely, 3:25:24.

So, with one in-person viewing of the entire first practice and those interviews, plus other means of attaining information, here are 5 Things We Have Learned through the first week of fall camp:



