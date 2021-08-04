North Carolina kicks off its highly anticipated 2021 football season Thursday with the beginning of fall camp. Technically, the players report Wednesday, August 4, but Thursday is the Tar Heels’ first practice.

UNC returns 21 of 22 starters from the Orange Bowl when it fell to Texas A&M concluding the season at 8-4. So, with camp getting ready to start, here is a look at five things for UNC fans to watch for between now and the opener Sept. 3 at Virginia Tech: