Game number three is almost here for North Carolina, as the Tar Heels are set to host FCS member North Carolina Central on Saturday at Kenan Stadium for a 6 PM kickoff.

The Tar Heels enter the game having won both of their contests so far with a 19-17 win at Minnesota and a 38-20 triumph at home over Charlotte. Two different Heels have run for 100 yards in a game already, as Omarion Hampton did it in the opener, and true freshman Davion Gause hit the mark against the 49ers.

UNC has started two different quarterbacks as well, as original starter Max Johnson is out for the season with a broken leg. So this will be Conner Harrell’s third career start, and second in as many weeks.

The Eagles come in at 1-1 after beating Alabama State, 31-24, on a neutral site and falling at home, 41-19, to Elon.

NCCU has played six games versus power conference teams over the last 10 years losing each by a combined score of 323-43.

The game kicks at 6 PM and will air on ACC Network Extra.

Here are five things to watch for when the Tar Heels host the Eagles:



