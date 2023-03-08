Will this be the last week of the season for North Carolina’s basketball team? It could be, depending on how things play out.

As it stands, the Tar Heels are outside the NCAA Tournament basically hanging onto the fence, so they clearly must have a big week to inch toward the right side of it, and perhaps win four games to capture the championship as the only true path for inclusion.

So, operating from that perspective, here are 5 things to watch for as UNC looks to win four games in four nights and claim its first ACC Tournament title since 2016:

Note: UNC is 19-12 overall, finished 11-9 in the ACC, is No. 49 in the NET, and has a 1-9 record in Quad 1 games.