Six members of North Carolina’s class of 2020 competed for state championships this weekend, with four of the six commits winning titles.

Here are their results along with links to game coverage, highlights and more:





4-Star DE Desmond Evans and 2-Star DB Jayden Chalmers of Lee County lost at tough one to Weddington (Matthews, NC) 34-14 in the NCHSAA 3AA State Championship.

Story

Story

Post Game Presser

Tweet Jayden Chalmers 44 yard TD

Tweet





3-Star ATH Jefferson Boaz, 3-Star WR Stephen Gosnell and WR Landon Stevens of East Surry (Pilot Mountain, NC) dominated Tarboro (NC) 56-28 to take home the NCHSAA 1AA State Championship..

Final Stats

THI TV

MVP: Jefferson Boaz

Tweet

Tweet

Highlights

Tweet

Tweet





3-Star OL Malik McGowan and Charlotte Catholic (Charlotte, NC) used a fourth-quarter surge in taking care of Southern Nash (Spring Hope, NC) 23-7 to take home the NCHSAA 3A State Championship.

Story

Story

Post Game Interview

Tweet

Tweet









3-Star RB Elijah Green and Blessed Trinity (GA) moved past Oconee County (Watkinsville, GA) 17-14 to bring home the GHSAA 4A State Tournament.

Green's Stats: 203 rushing yards 2 touchdowns

Postgame Interview

Story

Story

Tweet

Tweet



