7 Best Wins Of Mack Part 2
***********************************************************************
Wanna be a UNC Tar Heels insider? You can for just $8.33 a month
***********************************************************************
Through the first four seasons of Mack Brown’s second stint as North Carolina’s football coach, the Tar Heels are 30-22 overall, including 20-14 in ACC play.
In year two, UNC reached the Orange Bowl, its first major bowl in 71 years, and won the ACC Coastal Division last fall. Carolina went 9-5 as well, just the second time since Brown left in 1997 the program has won more than eight games in a season.
Brown’s Heels have picked up some impressive wins in the last four campaigns, and to have some fun this offseason, we’ve decided to rank what we think are the top seven victories of Mack Part 2.
Here they are:
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news