Hubert Davis capped off a very busy recruiting month of June by offering Eric Reibe on the final day.

The North Carolina staff was active over the weekend watching Reibe and other prospects at DMV Live at DeMatha High School in Hyattsville, Maryland. The seven-footer was impressive throughout. He had a double-double performance Friday of 16 points and 10 rebounds against Nate Ament's Highland squad. He also had 23 points on 10 of 14 shooting, 4 rebounds, 2 assists, and 2 steals Sunday morning.

The college world took notice. North Carolina offered immediately after the event was over. The Tar Heels joined UCONN, Tennessee, and Stanford who also offered over the weekend. Kentucky extended an invite earlier in the week. Vanderbilt, Washington, Florida State, and Oklahoma State offered earlier in June.

LSU, Cal, DePaul, Boston College, Michigan, Ohio State, Creighton, West Virginia, Mississippi State, East Carolina, Harvard, and Kansas all offered in the spring. Butler, Notre Dame, Villanova, Iowa, Clemson, Xavier, Virginia Tech, Maryland, Illinois, Missouri, Wake Forest, Miami, Oregon and Indiana were some of the original schools to issue scholarship invitations.

In other words, who hasn't offered? There is plenty on the resume for colleges to like. Reibe is a member of Germany's U18 National Team. He was named to the All-Star team a few weeks back at the NBPA Top 100 Camp. He also averaged 21 points and 12 rebounds this spring in the PUMA Pro 16 League.

Rivals' Houston Wilson writes, "“When Eric Reibe is on, there are not a lot of big men that I have seen dominate like him. Standing at 7-foot, he can finish well around the rim, hit mid-range shots consistently and stretch his game out to the perimeter. Defensively, he is a stud, too, and is improving as a rim protector. He was selected to the NBPA Top 100 All Camp Team, showing the same type of production he had at the end of this high school and the current AAU season, which is a major reason why he moved up 41 spots to 66 in the country.”

Tar Heel Illustrated spoke with Reibe Sunday night just hours after the Tar Heels asked him to become their center of the future.