Nobody inside the Kenan Football Center is taking Saturday’s game versus Campbell lightly. Perhaps some people learned a lesson from Virginia’s visit two weeks ago.

Plus, the reality is that North Carolina needs to improve. And regardless of what anyone thinks about Power 5 teams playing FCS clubs, especially at this juncture of the season, that the Tar Heels get an opportunity to step outside of ACC competition and play a game they should win and also get to work on things works out well for them.

Campbell comes in at 4-4 overall, including 3-3 in the Coastal Athletic Association, and is coming off a 44-13 loss at Richmond. UNC is 6-2 overall and 3-2 in the ACC, and has dropped consecutive games it led by 10 or more points in the second halves to Virginia and Georgia Tech, squads that entered those games with losing records.

So, here are seven things for UNC fans to watch for with the Tar Heels hosting the Fighting Camels: