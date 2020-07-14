TarHeelIllustrated - 757 Athlete Discusses Recent Offer From Tar Heels

757 Athlete Discusses Recent Offer From Tar Heels
Class of 2024 cornerback Desmond Ricks will suit up for Oscar Smith High School for the first time this fall, but he already has a scholarship offer from North Carolina.
The Chesapeake, VA, athlete was one of two rising freshmen recently offered by the Tar Heels, as they continue to plant a very large flag in the 757. At 6-foot-1 and 170 pounds, this young Tidewater phenom was offered by a Tidewater and UNC legend.
“Coach Dre Bly offered me last Saturday afternoon and I was very excited to receive an offer from such a good program academically and athletically,” Ricks told THI.
Ricks is no stranger to Chapel Hill. He attended several UNC football games last fall to visit his close friend and Carolina defensive back Cam’Ron Kelly.
“I’ve actually been to Chapel Hill for multiple home games last year to see Cam’Ron Kelly play, so I’m very familiar with the campus,” Ricks said.
Other than UNC, Ricks has picked up offers from Tennessee and Southern Mississippi.
Tar Heel Illustrated caught up earlier this week with Ricks to further discuss his big early UNC offer.
Here is the rest of the interview:
THI: What did you like about the campus and how is your relationship with Cam Kelly?
RICKS: “I like how welcoming the North Carolina students and players on campus are. Me and Cam go way back, I’ve knew him since I was about five and he’s been like a brother to me ever since.”
THI: What did UNC say they liked about you?
RICKS: “They like my ability to get in and out of my breaks while being a 6’1 defensive back.”
THI: Are you aware of how recruiting is going for the Tar Heels with the class of 2021 and what does that make you think about the program?
RICKS: “I’m very up to date on how UNC’s class of ‘21 recruiting is going, with them being ranked top 5 in the recruiting class of ’21. This makes me think the program is one of the schools to keep in close contact with throughout my recruitment process.”
THI: Are you planning on making a visit when the pandemic ends and things open up? And outside of UNC, any other schools you’re hoping to possibly check out?
RICKS: “When this pandemic pass over, I definitely will be taking a visit to UNC. I’m also looking forward to checking out schools like Virginia tech and UVA.”
*Desmond Ricks clips from the G.A.M.E. Academy camp last two weeks ago in Virginia Beach. Courtesy of Reese Becker from VirginiaPreps.com
.@brodie3x v @DesmondRicks2 pic.twitter.com/p3Wz2utYr1— Reese Becker 🥇🖋 (@ReeseBecker) June 27, 2020
.@DesmondRicks2 @OscarSmithFB pic.twitter.com/NU5ys12VYj— Reese Becker 🥇🖋 (@ReeseBecker) June 27, 2020