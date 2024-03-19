North Carolina enters the 2024 NCAA Tournament as the top seed in the West Region. The schedule is set after No. 16 Wagner defeated Howard Tuesday night in the play-in game. The Tar Heels will tip off Thursday afternoon at 1:45 P.M EST.

There are eight teams on UNCs side of the South Region that would comprise the first three rounds of play. North Carolina is one of four teams in KenPom's top-20, and five in the top-30.

Here is a closer look at the eight teams on North Carolina's side of the West Region bracket.