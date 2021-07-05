Kevin Obanor has been a standout in the Oral Roberts basketball program to the point that he entered his name into the NBA Draft earlier in the year. This past Friday, the 6-foot-8 power forward out of Houston entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal.

Later in the day, Jeff Goodman tweeted that North Carolina was one of the several Power Five schools that had reached out in the opening hours of Obanor's new recruitment.