CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA – While North Carolina’s 56-47 defeat at Virginia Sunday and third loss in four games offered up plenty of concerns for the Tar Heels’ faithful, there were a couple of storylines that could help render a different course moving forward.

Freshman forward Armando Bacot wasn’t shelved with an ankle injury as UNC indicated during Friday’s press conference, instead the 6-foot-10 former McDonald’s All-America started and played 25 minutes.

He suffered the injury during Wednesday’s loss to Ohio State and at the time didn’t think he’d be back playing any time soon. But Bacot was, though he wasn’t super productive scoring 11 points on 5-for-8 shooting while the rest of the team was 12-for-38, and he grabbed just two rebounds.

But that Bacot toughed it out and played is really big for him and for the Tar Heels.

“Last Wednesday was scary, it swelled up huge,” he said. “A lot of people thought it was broken, but I felt better and I look at it like this, there’s people out here that go to work with injuries, do different stuff, so I can go out there and play 30 hard minutes with a messed up ankle.”

UNC Coach Roy Williams said Bacot’s ankle “ballooned up” a lot after the game Wednesday night. But while he was out recruiting Thursday, the coach got a text from the trainer who told him the ankle looked much better.